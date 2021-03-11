Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 149,535 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,535 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $28,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

