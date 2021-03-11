Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $289.48 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.