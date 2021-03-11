TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Reaches $0.0281

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One TE-FOOD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $250,049.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051889 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013435 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00703987 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066396 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027653 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
TE-FOOD Profile
TE-FOOD Token Trading
