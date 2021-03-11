TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and last traded at GBX 1,114 ($14.55). 35,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 43,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,126 ($14.71).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,115.20.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.