Tassal Group Limited (TGR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on March 29th

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$3.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23.

In other Tassal Group news, insider John Watson acquired 10,000 shares of Tassal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.32 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,170.00 ($23,692.86).

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

