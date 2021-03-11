Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $179.21. 41,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,618. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.41.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

