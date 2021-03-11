Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

SKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $11,752,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 800,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after buying an additional 782,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

