Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

TLC stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Liposome has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.