TaaS Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00711319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00066228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

TaaS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

