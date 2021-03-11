T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,582 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 106,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in T-Mobile US by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

