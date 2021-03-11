Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) were up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 447,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,212,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

