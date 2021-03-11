Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.89

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 24472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 216,417 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 508,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

