Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,622 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 258,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,010,000 after buying an additional 56,051 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $204.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.81. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

