Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

SNDX opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

