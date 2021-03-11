Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $952.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

