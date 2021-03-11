Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,596. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

