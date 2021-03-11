Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Issues Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Synalloy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.
About Synalloy
