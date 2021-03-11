Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Issues Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Synalloy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Get Synalloy alerts:

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.