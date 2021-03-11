Symrise’s (SYIEY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symrise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Symrise from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Symrise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

