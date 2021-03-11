Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.