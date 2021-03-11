SVB Leerink Increases Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $85.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Quanterix alerts:

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,183 shares of company stock worth $3,923,854. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $90,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Quanterix by 475.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.