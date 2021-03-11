SVB Leerink Increases MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target to $5.00

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $951.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.
