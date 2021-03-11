SVB Leerink Increases MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target to $5.00

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $951.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MannKind by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.