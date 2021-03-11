SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.28 EPS

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 22,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,249. The company has a market cap of $271.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSSS shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Sunday.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.