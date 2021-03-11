SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

SSSS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,249. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $267.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Sunday.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

