Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.29. 10,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

