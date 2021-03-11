Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Buy

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underpeform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.60.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The company has a market cap of C$241.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

