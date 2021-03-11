Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Buy

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underpeform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.60.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The company has a market cap of C$241.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

