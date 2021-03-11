Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGY. Raymond James reiterated an underpeform rating and set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$0.60.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$241.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.