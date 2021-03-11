Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SURF opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,048,035. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SURF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

