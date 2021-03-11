Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Superior Uniform Group manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate I.D., career apparel and accessories for the hospital and healthcare fields; hotels; fast food and other restaurants; and public safety, industrial, transportation and commercial markets, as well as corporate and resort embroidered sportswear. (Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

