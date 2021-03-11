Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 5,344,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,202,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLGG shares. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

