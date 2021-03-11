Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading 21.6% Higher

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) traded up 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.29. 4,987,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,746,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

