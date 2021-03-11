Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Down 98.4% in February

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 11th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SUWN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,768. Sunwin Stevia International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Sunwin Stevia International
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.