Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Down 98.4% in February

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 11th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SUWN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,768. Sunwin Stevia International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

