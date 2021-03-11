Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $0.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
NASDAQ SNDL opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 7.01.
Sundial Growers Company Profile
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.