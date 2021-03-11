Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $0.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 7.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

