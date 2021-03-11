Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) vs. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Head to Head Contrast

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sundance Energy and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -291.44% -21.96% -8.64% Penn Virginia -52.13% 19.99% 8.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sundance Energy and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sundance Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Penn Virginia has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 37.33%. Given Sundance Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy is more favorable than Penn Virginia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and Penn Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.05 -$39.59 million ($0.58) -2.69 Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.59 $70.59 million $8.97 2.05

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Sundance Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

