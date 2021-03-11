Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 105,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,433. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

