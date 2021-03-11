Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Up 7.9%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares were up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 272,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 616,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WISA. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

