Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.33 Million in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.62. The company had a trading volume of 868,997 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.