Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $9.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $81,560,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. 6,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,555. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

