Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 130,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 102,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

