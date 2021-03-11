Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 130,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 102,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.29.
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
