Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.35

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 3574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion.

About Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

