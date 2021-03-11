Stuart M. Grant Buys 35,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $41,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

