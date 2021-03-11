Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

NYSE:SYK opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

