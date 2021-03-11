Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the February 11th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SCNG stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,163. Strattner Financial Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.
About Strattner Financial Group
