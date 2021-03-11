Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the February 11th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCNG stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,163. Strattner Financial Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.

About Strattner Financial Group

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

