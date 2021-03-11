Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.08

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.08 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 538196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRX shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29. The company has a market cap of C$361.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,420.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.27.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

