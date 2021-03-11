StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

StoneCastle Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 54,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,667. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

