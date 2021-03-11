Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EDI opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

