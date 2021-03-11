Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of EDI opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
