Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Issues Earnings Results

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

A number of research firms have commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

