Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,729 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average daily volume of 4,626 call options.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE:DELL opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $88.11.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

