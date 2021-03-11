Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.