Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 15,477 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $166.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

