Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 132.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 540,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,709,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,069,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,471,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

